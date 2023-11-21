Nová diagnostická metóda využíva AI na rýchle zistenie antibiotickej rezistencie

Researchers from the University of Oxford have made significant progress in developing a novel and rapid antimicrobial susceptibility test that can detect antibiotic resistance in as little as 30 minutes. The study, titled “Deep learning and single-cell phenotyping for rapid antimicrobial susceptibility detection in Escherichia coli,” utilized fluorescence microscopy and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to analyze bacterial cell images and identify structural changes that occur when cells are exposed to antibiotics.

By training deep-learning models to identify these changes, the researchers achieved an accuracy rate of at least 80% on a per-cell basis across multiple antibiotics. This method shows promising potential for identifying antibiotic resistance in clinical samples and could be used to determine the effectiveness of various antibiotics in the future.

The current standard for testing antibiotic resistance involves growing bacterial colonies in the presence of antibiotics, which can be time-consuming and delay treatment for patients with potentially life-threatening infections. The rapid nature of the new diagnostic method can significantly decrease treatment times and allow for targeted antibiotic treatments, minimizing side effects and slowing down the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Achillefs Kapanidis, Professor of Biological Physics and Director of the Oxford Martin Program on Antimicrobial Resistance Testing, explained, “Our AI-based approach reliably and rapidly detects the structural changes in bacterial cells caused by antibiotics. By identifying these changes, we can determine whether a cell is resistant or sensitive to antibiotics.”

The researchers plan to further develop their diagnostic method, making it faster and more scalable for clinical use. They also aim to expand its application to different types of bacteria and antibiotics.

With nearly 1.3 million deaths in 2019 attributed to antimicrobial resistance, this new diagnostic method offers hope for improving precision treatments and preserving the efficacy of antibiotics. By accurately detecting antibiotic resistance in a timely manner, doctors can prescribe appropriate treatment regimens, reducing the risk of worsening infections and the need for additional antibiotics.

Najčastejšie otázky:

Q: What is antimicrobial resistance (AMR)?

A: Antimicrobial resistance refers to the ability of microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, to withstand the effects of drugs that were originally effective in treating infections caused by these organisms.

Q: How does the new diagnostic method work?

A: The new diagnostic method combines fluorescence microscopy and artificial intelligence to analyze bacterial cell images and detect structural changes caused by antibiotics. By training deep-learning models, the researchers can identify these changes and determine the presence of antibiotic resistance.

Q: What are the advantages of the new diagnostic method?

A: The new diagnostic method is significantly faster than current gold-standard approaches, providing results within as little as 30 minutes. It also has the potential to enable targeted antibiotic treatments, decrease treatment times, minimize side effects, and slow down the rise of antimicrobial resistance.