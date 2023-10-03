Aktualizácia astronómie: Čiastočné zatmenie Slnka v októbri

October brings exciting events for star gazers of all ages. Along with planet spotting and two meteor showers, the highlight of this month is the partial solar eclipse. Unlike a total eclipse, where the moon completely blocks the sun, a partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon only obscures part of the sun.

On October 14th at 1 p.m., residents of Guelph will have the opportunity to witness this celestial phenomenon. The moon will begin to move in front of the sun around noon, gradually blocking up to 30% of the sun at its peak around 1 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., sunlight will be fully restored. This partial eclipse is a rare occurrence and serves as a precursor to an almost total solar eclipse next year on April 8th, which will boast 99.4% coverage in Guelph.

It is important to note that observing an eclipse without proper safety equipment can be dangerous. To ensure safe viewing, it is crucial to use appropriate protective gear. You can find more information on how to safely view a solar eclipse by visiting reliable sources such as NASA.

While Guelph will not have the opportunity to witness the full “ring of fire” effect of the annular eclipse, which will be visible in other parts of North and South America, the partial solar eclipse is still a captivating astronomical event worth experiencing. So, mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and prepare to look up at the sky on October 14th.

Stargazing not only allows us to appreciate the wonders of space, planets, and stars, but it also provides an opportunity to bond with fellow curious minds. Don’t forget to watch the October Star Gazing Guide video on the Guelph Physics YouTube channel for more insights into this month’s astronomical events.

Zdroje:

– Department of Physics at the University of Guelph

– NASA (for information on viewing solar eclipses safely)