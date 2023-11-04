Odomknutie divov novembrovej nočnej oblohy

Welcome, astronomy enthusiasts!

As we step into November, the dark nights are rolling in, offering us plenty of opportunities to explore the wonders of the cosmos. While last month’s partial solar eclipse might still be fresh in our minds, this month holds its own celestial delights that are worth discovering.

If you’re worried about the longer nights and potential cloud cover, fear not! Despite these challenges, there are still amazing sights awaiting us in the vast expanse above.

Autumn constellations dominate our sky during this time of year, and they are both majestic and easily identifiable. Look up, and you’ll find these celestial formations shining brightly, providing a sense of enchantment and fascination to stargazers of all ages.

And let’s not forget about the planets! Jupiter and Saturn take center stage as they grace our evening sky. When daylight fades, they emerge, captivating us with their beauty and intrigue. Mark your calendars for November 3rd, when Jupiter exhibits its greatest brilliance of the year. On November 24th, a captivating display awaits as the nearly Full Moon and Jupiter share the stage throughout the evening.

For those interested in meteor showers, the Leonids will grace us with their presence on the evening of November 17th. While viewing meteor showers can sometimes be challenging due to moonlight and urban light pollution, this particular event holds promise. With the moon setting by 8pm, the skies will be brilliantly dark, allowing for optimal visibility. Keep your eyes on the constellation Leo in the East, and you may witness up to 15 meteors per hour streaking across the heavens. It’s a celestial spectacle not to be missed!

Remember, star gazing is not only a gateway to understanding the universe but also an opportunity to connect with other curious minds. If you’re eager to dive deeper into the wonders of the night sky, be sure to check out the November Star Gazing Guide video on the Guelph Physics YouTube channel. There, you’ll find a wealth of knowledge and captivating visuals that will surely ignite your passion for the cosmos.

Take a moment this month to gaze upward, dear readers. The universe awaits, ready to unravel its mysteries and inspire us with its grandeur.

Keep exploring, keep wondering, and keep looking up!