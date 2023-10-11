Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Ťažká raketa Falcon spoločnosti SpaceX je pripravená na štart misie Psyche

ByGabriel Botha

Októbra 11, 2023
Ťažká raketa Falcon spoločnosti SpaceX je pripravená na štart misie Psyche

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has arrived at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in preparation for its upcoming mission to send NASA’s Psyche spacecraft to the metal asteroid also named Psyche. However, weather conditions may pose a challenge to the planned launch.

The Falcon Heavy will propel the Psyche spacecraft towards the asteroid located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Once it reaches its destination in 2029, the spacecraft will study the metallic asteroid up close for a minimum of 26 months. Scientists believe that Psyche could be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, and the mission’s observations could provide valuable insights into the formation of planets and the early stages of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is comprised of three first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with a central core topped by an upper stage and the payload. Currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System, the Falcon Heavy made its debut test flight in February 2018, successfully launching Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into orbit.

While the Psyche mission is scheduled for launch on October 12, 2023, NASA officials have noted that the weather forecast predicts only a 20% chance of suitable conditions for launch on that day. Backup launch opportunities are available until October 25, allowing for flexibility in the launch timeline.

Overall, the Falcon Heavy’s upcoming mission to Psyche presents an exciting opportunity to further explore and understand the mysteries of our solar system’s beginnings.

Zdroje:
– NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

By Gabriel Botha

súvisiace Post

veda

Vplyv zatmenia Slnka na poveternostné podmienky

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Kozmická loď Psyche NASA začína cestu ku kovovému asteroidu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

NASA odhalila prvé vzorky z asteroidu Bennu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

veda

Vplyv zatmenia Slnka na poveternostné podmienky

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Kozmická loď Psyche NASA začína cestu ku kovovému asteroidu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

NASA odhalila prvé vzorky z asteroidu Bennu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Zriedkavé zatmenie Slnka „Ring of Fire“ nastane v sobotu: Čo potrebujete vedieť

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre