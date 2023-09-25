Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

SpaceX vypustilo 22 satelitov ako FAA navrhuje nové pravidlo na zníženie množstva vesmírneho odpadu

ByRóbert Ondrej

September 25, 2023
SpaceX vypustilo 22 satelitov ako FAA navrhuje nové pravidlo na zníženie množstva vesmírneho odpadu

SpaceX recently achieved a successful launch of its Starlink “constellation” with the deployment of 22 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida using a Falcon 9 rocket. Notably, the first stage booster of the rocket successfully landed on a barge in the ocean, showcasing SpaceX’s commitment to reusability.

This achievement comes at a time when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a new rule to address the issue of space debris generated by commercial flights. The FAA recognizes the importance of managing debris to prevent potential collisions with spacecraft and maintaining a sustainable space environment.

The proposed rule outlines five options for companies like SpaceX to dispose of the upper stages of their rockets. These options include controlled entry, repositioning to a less crowded storage or graveyard orbit, Earth-escape orbit, active debris removal within five years, or uncontrolled atmospheric disposal.

The FAA’s proposed rule aligns with the U.S. government’s orbital debris mitigation practices. It aims to mitigate the risks associated with uncontrolled reentry of upper stages, ensuring a safer space environment for all stakeholders.

According to the FAA, there are currently over 23,000 orbital objects larger than four inches. Last year, the importance of debris management was highlighted when space debris belonging to SpaceX was discovered in the Snowy Mountains by the Australian Space Agency. Furthermore, an uncrewed rocket explosion resulted in debris falling onto Port Isabel, a nearby city.

The proposed rule will undergo a 90-day public comment period after its publication in the federal register. This period allows for feedback and input from various stakeholders to ensure that all perspectives are considered in shaping the final rule on space debris management.

Zdroje:
– UPI
- The Guardian

definícia:
– SpaceX: Súkromný výrobca letectva a vesmírna prepravná spoločnosť, ktorú založil Elon Musk.
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the purpose of launching payloads into space.
– Low-Earth orbit: The region of space within approximately 2,000 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, commonly used for satellite deployment and space exploration.

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

veda

Prielom vo výskume vyhynutých druhov: stáročia stará RNA sekvenovaná zo vzorky tasmánskeho tigra

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Blízke stretnutie so Zemou

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Priekopnícke centrum na University of Colorado Boulder má za cieľ zlepšiť predpovede vesmírneho počasia

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Prielom vo výskume vyhynutých druhov: stáročia stará RNA sekvenovaná zo vzorky tasmánskeho tigra

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Asteroid 2023 SF6: Blízke stretnutie so Zemou

September 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Priekopnícke centrum na University of Colorado Boulder má za cieľ zlepšiť predpovede vesmírneho počasia

September 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Neurovedci sa stretávajú s teóriou integrovanej informácie

September 27, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre