SpaceX vypustí ďalšiu dávku satelitov Starlink

SpaceX is gearing up for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. EDT on Saturday, with a four-hour launch window. This would be the Space Coast’s 51st launch this year. The weather conditions for the launch are predicted to be excellent, with a 95% chance of “go” weather conditions. The only concern is a slight chance of lingering clouds from a coastal tropical system. The booster landing attempt is listed as “low risk.”

The payload for this mission is another batch of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide global internet coverage. If the launch is successful, it will mark the 17th flight for the first stage booster. Unlike previous missions, there will be no local sonic booms associated with this launch. The first-stage booster will target a drone ship landing about eight minutes after liftoff.

SpaceX has not yet announced the next targeted launch date for additional Starlink missions. However, preparations are underway at Kennedy Space Center for the launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft aboard a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket in the first week of October. This interplanetary mission will study a metal-rich asteroid between Mars and Jupiter.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite technology. The company’s Starlink constellation aims to provide reliable and affordable internet access to underserved areas of the world. With each successful launch, the network grows closer to its goal of global coverage. Stay tuned for updates on SpaceX’s latest launch and future missions.

Zdroj: Florida Today

definícia:

– Starlink: SpaceX’s satellite constellation designed to provide global internet coverage.

– Falcon 9: SpaceX’s two-stage reusable rocket used for transporting satellites and other payloads into space.

– Booster: The first-stage component of the Falcon 9 rocket that provides the initial thrust during launch and is capable of landing for reuse.

– Drone ship: An autonomous vessel used by SpaceX to land and recover the first-stage boosters at sea.

