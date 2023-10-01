Mestský život

SpaceX úspešne vykonala statickú testovaciu streľbu pre ťažkú ​​raketu Falcon

SpaceX has achieved a major milestone in its mission to support NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission. The aerospace company has successfully completed the static test fire of its Falcon Heavy rocket, which is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

The static test fire is a crucial step in the launch preparation process. It involves firing the rocket’s engines while it remains securely attached to the launch pad. This test allows engineers to evaluate the performance of the rocket’s engines and ensure that they are operating at full capacity.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is a powerful launch vehicle developed by SpaceX. It consists of three boosters, each equipped with nine Merlin engines, making a total of 27 engines. With a total thrust of over 5 million pounds, the Falcon Heavy is currently the world’s most powerful operational rocket.

The upcoming mission, known as the Psyche mission, is a partnership between NASA and SpaceX. Its primary objective is to study a unique metallic asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be the exposed core of a protoplanet that existed during the early formation of the solar system.

By studying Psyche up-close, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and structure of the cores of terrestrial planets, including Earth. This information could provide essential clues about the formation and evolution of our own planet.

The successful completion of the static test fire brings SpaceX one step closer to the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the Psyche mission. Once launched, the spacecraft will embark on a journey of around three and a half years to reach its destination, with an expected arrival at the Psyche asteroid in 2026.

