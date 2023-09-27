Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Americký astronaut a ruskí kozmonauti sa vracajú na Zem po rekordnej misii

ByRóbert Ondrej

September 27, 2023
Americký astronaut a ruskí kozmonauti sa vracajú na Zem po rekordnej misii

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Zdroje:
- Reuters
– NASA

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

veda

NASA odkladá spustenie misie Psyche Asteroid Mission, aby aktualizovala konfiguráciu Thrusteru

September 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Objav starovekej fosílie morskej korytnačky poskytuje pohľad do evolučnej histórie

September 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Pochopenie súborov cookie a zásad ochrany osobných údajov

September 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

veda

NASA odkladá spustenie misie Psyche Asteroid Mission, aby aktualizovala konfiguráciu Thrusteru

September 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Objav starovekej fosílie morskej korytnačky poskytuje pohľad do evolučnej histórie

September 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Pochopenie súborov cookie a zásad ochrany osobných údajov

September 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Staroveké riečne povodne v Gangetickej nížine poskytujú pohľad na budúce superpovodne

September 29, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre