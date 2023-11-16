Saturn, with its mesmerizing rings, has captured the fascination of both scientists and space enthusiasts alike. In 1997, the Cassini spacecraft embarked on a remarkable seven-year mission to Saturn, aimed at conducting an extensive survey of the planet, its moons, and, of course, its famous rings. Before its mission came to an end in 2017, Cassini collected a treasure trove of data by flying between Saturn and its rings. Now, planetary scientists have utilized this data to uncover an unconventional method of measuring the optical depth of Saturn’s rings through solar eclipses.

To understand the concept of optical depth, it is crucial to grasp the distance light can travel through a substance before being scattered or absorbed. Optical depth is closely connected to an object’s transparency. PhD student George Xystouris from the University of Lancaster realized that there could be a correlation between the “solar eclipse” events witnessed by Cassini when the spacecraft moved into the shadow behind Saturn or its rings. If this proved to be true, then the transparency of Saturn’s rings would be distinctly present in the data collected by Cassini.

The Langmuir Probe, an instrument onboard Cassini, was primarily designed to measure cold plasma in Saturn’s magnetosphere. However, when the probe was exposed to sunlight, it triggered a process known as the photoelectric effect, where the material of the probe released electrons due to the energy provided by the rays. This meant that the probe not only detected electrons from the magnetosphere but also those generated by the sun striking its metallic body.

As Cassini moved in and out of the shadow of Saturn and its rings, the Langmuir Probe recorded significant fluctuations in the intensity of electron data. Xystouris realized that these variations were connected to the amount of sunlight passing through each individual ring. By using the properties of the probe’s material and the intensity of sunlight in Saturn’s vicinity, Xystouris and his team were able to reverse calculate the optical depth of Saturn’s rings.

The study, published in September in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, revealed that while Saturn’s main rings extend approximately 140,000 kilometers from the planet, their maximum thickness is only one kilometer. Furthermore, these iconic rings will tilt back towards Earth by 2025, disappearing from our view for a brief period of a few months before delighting stargazers once again.

