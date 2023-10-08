Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Lineárne defekty sa môžu šíriť rýchlejšie ako zvukové vlny, a to je veľká vec

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Októbra 8, 2023
Lineárne defekty sa môžu šíriť rýchlejšie ako zvukové vlny, a to je veľká vec

Researchers have discovered that tiny linear defects called dislocations can propagate through a material faster than sound waves. These dislocations give metals their strength and workability but can also lead to catastrophic failures. Understanding the speed at which dislocations travel is crucial for studying earthquake ruptures, structural failures, and precision manufacturing.

In a study led by researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Osaka University, X-ray radiography was used to measure the speed of propagating dislocations through diamond. The results of the study, published in the journal Science, provide insights that could apply to other materials as well.

For nearly 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel through materials faster than sound. While some studies concluded that they could not, computer models indicated that they could if they started moving at faster-than-sound speed. Determining whether ultrafast dislocations can break sound barriers is important for both fundamental science and practical purposes.

The researchers conducted experiments at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan, using synthetic diamond crystals. By utilizing intense laser pulses and X-ray imaging, they were able to record the formation and spreading of dislocations in real-time. Diamond was chosen as a material for study due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, making it easier to interpret the imaging data.

The findings of the study could have significant implications for understanding materials failure and designing new materials. It highlights the need to further investigate the behavior of dislocations that move faster than sound speed, as they can lead to unexpected failures in various applications.

Zdroje:
– Vedecký časopis
– Národné laboratórium urýchľovačov SLAC

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Zatmenia Slnka a Mesiaca: Dátumy a časy v roku 2023

Októbra 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Galaktická kolízia: Hubbleov teleskop zachytil dve galaxie na kurze dopadu

Októbra 9, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Staroveké krúžky stromov odhaľujú katastrofickú slnečnú búrku

Októbra 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Zatmenia Slnka a Mesiaca: Dátumy a časy v roku 2023

Októbra 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Galaktická kolízia: Hubbleov teleskop zachytil dve galaxie na kurze dopadu

Októbra 9, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Staroveké krúžky stromov odhaľujú katastrofickú slnečnú búrku

Októbra 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Elon Musk plánuje pristátie na Marse o tri až štyri roky, vyjadruje optimizmus pri úspechu štartu hviezdnej lode

Októbra 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre