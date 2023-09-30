Vedci vytvárajú silný a ľahký materiál potiahnutím DNA sklom

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough by coating DNA with a pure form of glass, resulting in a material that is both lighter and stronger than steel. This ground-breaking discovery has the potential for diverse applications in engineering and defense.

Traditionally, glass is known for its fragility, but scientists from Columbia University, the University of Connecticut, and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory were able to fabricate a pure form of glass and coat DNA with it. The result is an incredibly lightweight material that also possesses remarkable strength.

The research team used the nanoscale structuring of glass and the unique properties of DNA to create this new material. By leveraging DNA’s natural ability to self-assemble, they were able to engineer the folding of DNA into specific shapes, creating nanoscale building blocks that could be programmed to self-assemble into larger 3D structures. They then integrated inorganic nanoparticles and proteins to form a larger lattice structure.

The scientists decided to explore what would happen when this biomolecular scaffolding was used to create silica frameworks, the main ingredient in glass. The resulting material exceeded their expectations, surpassing the strength of steel while weighing significantly less.

This breakthrough has significant implications for various industries, including engineering and defense. The lightweight yet strong material could be used in the development of more efficient and durable structures, as well as in protective armor. Further research in this area could lead to even more innovative applications.

Overall, this novel discovery of coating DNA with glass has opened up new possibilities for materials with exceptional strength and lightness. By harnessing the unique properties of DNA and utilizing the nanoscale structuring of glass, scientists have created a material that has the potential to revolutionize various fields.

Zdroje:

– nanoscale: The nanoscale refers to a length scale that is extremely small, typically on the order of nanometers (nm), which is one billionth of a meter. Nanoscale phenomena are relevant to many fields, including materials science, chemistry, biology, and physics.

– DNA: DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that carries genetic information. It is the hereditary material in humans and other organisms.

– acid: Any substance that when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0, or donates a hydrogen ion.

– Columbia University: A private Ivy League research university in New York City.

– RNA: Ribonucleic acid is a polymeric molecule similar to DNA that has various biological roles in coding, decoding, and regulation of genes.