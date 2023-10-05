Nová technika kombinuje zobrazovacie metódy na vizualizáciu vnútrobunkových procesov

A team of researchers led by Peter Dahlberg at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory is developing a technique that combines the imaging methods of cryogenic electron tomography (cryo-ET) and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy to visualize intracellular processes in high detail. Dahlberg aims to merge the advantages of both techniques, allowing for the identification of specific biomolecules and a comprehensive view of their cellular context.

Super-resolution fluorescence microscopy is effective at tracking individual molecules, but it lacks information about the surrounding cellular environment. Cryo-ET, on the other hand, provides high-resolution images of cells but cannot pinpoint and track individual molecules. Dahlberg’s technique, called “super-resolved cryogenic correlative light and electron tomography,” addresses this limitation by overlaying images obtained through both methods to provide a clear visualization of the target molecule and its surroundings.

However, combining these techniques requires significant optimization and modifications to the microscope. Dahlberg and his team have been working on improving a focused ion beam milling system with an attached scanning electron microscope (FIB-SEM) to overcome challenges such as flash-freezing cells on a small grid and ensuring the compatibility of both imaging methods.

To accomplish this, Dahlberg has modified the FIB-SEM by adding an optical microscope. This modification allows for the collection of fluorescence microscopy data without having to move the grid, thus minimizing potential damage and contamination.

The team has already used this technique to study the behavior of proteins within Caulobacter crescentus bacterial cells, which undergo asymmetric division. The results have provided valuable insights into intracellular processes and have the potential to shed light on similar mechanisms in human cells.

Dahlberg and his team are excited to fully utilize the modified microscope and continue advancing the technique. By combining cryo-ET and super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, they aim to unravel the mysteries of molecular machines that drive fundamental cellular processes.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020), DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2001849117