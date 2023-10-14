Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Podívaná zatmenia Slnka v Ohnivom kruhu

ByMampho Brescia

Októbra 14, 2023
Podívaná zatmenia Slnka v Ohnivom kruhu

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

Zdroje:
– Zdrojový článok

By Mampho Brescia

súvisiace Post

veda

Pochopenie zložitosti ľudskej mysle: Mapovanie mozgových buniek pre cielené terapie

Októbra 16, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Heliosféra: Obrovská bublina obklopujúca našu slnečnú sústavu

Októbra 16, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Pochopenie súborov cookie: Čo potrebujete vedieť

Októbra 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

veda

Pochopenie zložitosti ľudskej mysle: Mapovanie mozgových buniek pre cielené terapie

Októbra 16, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Heliosféra: Obrovská bublina obklopujúca našu slnečnú sústavu

Októbra 16, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Pochopenie súborov cookie: Čo potrebujete vedieť

Októbra 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

NASA objavila asteroid približujúci sa k Zemi

Októbra 16, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre