Výskumníci vyvíjajú nanoribbony z arzénu legovaného fosforu na zvýšenie výkonu zariadenia

Researchers at University College London (UCL) have made a significant breakthrough in the field of nanomaterials. They have developed one-atom-thick ribbons composed of phosphorus alloyed with arsenic, which have the potential to greatly enhance the performance of various devices, including batteries, supercapacitors, and solar cells.

Phosphorus nanoribbons were first discovered by the team at UCL in 2019. Since then, they have been hailed as a “wonder material” with the potential to revolutionize a wide range of applications. However, pure phosphorus materials have limited conductivity, which restricts their usage in certain devices.

In their latest study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the researchers found that by adding tiny amounts of arsenic to the phosphorus nanoribbons, they were able to significantly improve their conductivity at temperatures above -140°C. This breakthrough not only retained the useful properties of the phosphorus-only ribbons but also opened up new possibilities for energy storage, near-infrared detectors used in medicine, and even quantum computing.

The research team believes that the same technique could be applied to create alloys combining phosphorus with other elements such as selenium or germanium. This versatility in alloying opens up a world of possibilities for controlling the properties of these nanomaterials and expanding their potential applications.

The production process of these arsenic-phosphorus nanoribbons involves mixing crystals formed from sheets of phosphorus and arsenic with lithium dissolved in liquid ammonia. This mixture undergoes a series of chemical reactions, resulting in the formation of ribbons with a few layers high, several micrometers long, and tens of nanometers wide. One of the key characteristics of these nanoribbons is their high “hole mobility,” which improves the efficiency of electrical current flow.

The researchers anticipate that these nanoribbons could be produced at scale in a liquid form, making them cost-effective and suitable for a wide range of applications. Their incredible potential to enhance the performance of devices in the fields of energy storage and solar energy could pave the way for significant advancements in renewable technologies.

FAQ

What are phosphorus nanoribbons?

Phosphorus nanoribbons are one-atom-thick ribbons composed of phosphorus atoms. They have unique properties that make them attractive for various applications, including energy storage and solar cells.

How do arsenic-alloyed phosphorus nanoribbons improve device performance?

By adding small amounts of arsenic to phosphorus nanoribbons, their conductivity is significantly enhanced. This improvement allows for better energy storage in batteries, increased efficiency in solar cells, and potential applications in quantum computing and medical detectors.

Can phosphorus nanoribbons be combined with other elements?

Yes, researchers believe that phosphorus nanoribbons can be alloyed with other elements such as selenium or germanium to further enhance their properties and expand their potential applications.

What is the production process of arsenic-alloyed phosphorus nanoribbons?

The production process involves mixing crystals formed from sheets of phosphorus and arsenic with lithium dissolved in liquid ammonia. This mixture undergoes chemical reactions to form nanoribbons that can be applied in various devices.