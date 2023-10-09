Mestský život

veda

Výskumníci vyvíjajú stratégiu pre kontrolu orientácie nanofilmov cMOF

Októbra 9, 2023
Výskumníci vyvíjajú stratégiu pre kontrolu orientácie nanofilmov cMOF

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Kyoto University have developed a new strategy for controlling the orientation of conductive metal-organic frameworks (cMOF) nanofilms. The researchers aim to grow nanofilms in both “face-on” and “edge-on” orientations by manipulating the behavior of ligands on various surfaces. This approach overcomes the challenges associated with controlling the orientation of thin films.

cMOFs have gained attention for their potential applications in electrical devices due to their porous nature and conductivity. However, integrating cMOFs with other materials and substrates poses challenges in terms of interface control. The researchers focused on the interface chemistry of cMOFs to address these challenges.

The team utilized a technique called the Langmuir–Blodgett technique to control the orientation of the ligands on hydrophilic surfaces. By subjecting the ligands to high surface pressure, they were able to induce a “standing up” configuration of the ligands on the substrates, resulting in the desired “face-on” and “edge-on” thin films.

The researchers employed various analyses to confirm the crystallinity and orientation of the nanofilms, which ranged in thickness from a few nanometers to tens of nanometers. They also used operando GIWAXS imaging and electrical monitoring to investigate the framework softness and electrical conductivity of the nanofilms.

The study’s findings provide insights into the anisotropic softness and conductivity of cMOF nanofilms. The researchers demonstrated that the crystalline nanofilms can exhibit unique conductive properties, suggesting potential applications in advanced electrical devices.

Further research is needed to explore the full potential of orientation-controlled cMOF nanofilms and to develop new methods for their integration into electrical devices.

Source: Ming-Shui Yao et al, Growth mechanisms and anisotropic softness-dependent conductivity of orientation-controllable metal-organic framework nanofilms, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2305125120

By Róbert Ondrej

