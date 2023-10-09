Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Vedci objavili energeticky efektívny spôsob výroby močoviny

ByGabriel Botha

Októbra 9, 2023
Vedci objavili energeticky efektívny spôsob výroby močoviny

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Zdroje:
– Queenslandská technologická univerzita
- Pokročilé funkčné materiály

By Gabriel Botha

súvisiace Post

veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Vrtuľník NASA Ingenuity Mars vytvoril nový rýchlostný rekord pri 62. lete

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Vrtuľník NASA Ingenuity Mars vytvoril nový rýchlostný rekord pri 62. lete

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Vedci našli vo vzorke asteroidu dostatok vody a uhlíka, čo podporuje teóriu pôvodu života

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre