Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Optické zariadenie ponúka bezpečnú elimináciu patogénov na povrchoch

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Optické zariadenie ponúka bezpečnú elimináciu patogénov na povrchoch

Researchers from Osaka University have developed an optical device using aluminum nitride that can generate deep-ultraviolet (UV) light to effectively eliminate pathogens on surfaces. The device operates using a process called “second harmonic generation,” which combines two photons of visible light to create a single photon with twice the energy and frequency in the deep-UV range.

Most transparent materials do not allow photons to interact with each other, but the nonlinear properties of aluminum nitride enable the efficient occurrence of second harmonic generation in a waveguide less than one micron wide. The researchers utilized precise crystal orientation control, borrowing techniques from semiconductor processing, to fabricate the device and generate deep-UV light within a narrow range that can kill germs while being mostly safe for humans.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on excimer lamps or LEDs emitting deep-UV light directly, this new device offers improved efficiency and longer lifetimes. It addresses the concern of exposing human cells to harmful UV light wavelengths. The researchers aim to further develop and refine the technology to create compact and energy-efficient commercial devices for deep-UV disinfection.

This breakthrough offers promising potential in combatting the spread of disease-causing pathogens, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By providing a safe and effective means of surface disinfection, this optical device may contribute to creating cleaner and healthier environments.

Source: Osaka University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Čínska nákladná loď Tianzhou 5 dokončila misiu a vrátila sa späť na Zem

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Obrovský 265 miliónov rokov starý mäsožravec odhalený objavením fosílie Pampaphoneus v Brazílii

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Čínska nákladná loď Tianzhou 5 dokončila misiu a stretla sa s Ohnivým koncom

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

Technológia

Minecraft Live 2023: Dátum, hlasovanie mafie, oznámenia a ako sa pozerať

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Apple predstavuje nový rad iPhone 15: Tu je to, čo potrebujete vedieť

September 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
Technológia

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes: Ako vyhrať položky v hre

September 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Čínska nákladná loď Tianzhou 5 dokončila misiu a vrátila sa späť na Zem

September 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre