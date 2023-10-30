Satelitná technológia prináša revolúciu v reakcii na povodne v Japonsku: Ponaučenia z katastrof v rokoch 2017 – 2018

Japan’s devastating floods in 2017 and 2018 taught valuable lessons on how satellite technology can revolutionize the response to major events. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co (TMNF), a leading insurance company, recognized the need to enhance its flood response capabilities and turned to satellite technology as a solution.

TMNF’s traditional, ground-based flood damage assessment methods were causing significant delays in claims payments and impacting the overall customer experience. To overcome these challenges, TMNF sought to integrate cutting-edge technology into its insurance ecosystem, collaborating with insurtech companies to develop innovative solutions within its operations.

The company turned to ICEYE, the operator of the world’s largest radar satellite constellation and a global provider of hazard data, to enhance its flood response capabilities. ICEYE’s synthetic aperture radar technology proved to be a game-changer, as it could penetrate cloud cover and provide high-resolution data on the extent and depth of the floods. By utilizing proprietary algorithms and pooling auxiliary data sets, ICEYE enabled TMNF to accurately assess the damage caused by the floods.

The integration of satellite technology not only expedited the flood damage assessment process but also allowed TMNF to overcome limitations associated with traditional methods. Unlike ground-based assessments, satellite technology was not hindered by cloudy weather or the absence of daylight. This breakthrough provided TMNF with timely and accurate data, enabling prompt claims payments and improving the overall customer experience.

The successful collaboration between TMNF and ICEYE highlighted the immense potential of satellite technology in enhancing disaster response efforts. It demonstrated the value of incorporating Earth observation capabilities within insurance ecosystems to better understand and mitigate the impact of major events like floods.

