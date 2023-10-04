Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Primárne zrkadlo pre obrovský Magellanov ďalekohľad sa blíži k dokončeniu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Októbra 4, 2023
Primárne zrkadlo pre obrovský Magellanov ďalekohľad sa blíži k dokončeniu

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Zdroje:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Dôležitosť súhlasu so súbormi cookie a ochrany osobných údajov v online marketingu

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Kozmické útesy: Odhalenie skrytého zrodenia hviezdy

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Ďalšia destinácia Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Októbra 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal si

veda

Dôležitosť súhlasu so súbormi cookie a ochrany osobných údajov v online marketingu

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Kozmické útesy: Odhalenie skrytého zrodenia hviezdy

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Ďalšia destinácia Perseverance Rover: Jurabi Point

Októbra 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Vesmírny teleskop Jamesa Webba odhaľuje prekvapivé zistenia o raných galaxiách

Októbra 7, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre