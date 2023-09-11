Kozmické susedstvá supermasívnych čiernych dier

As an astronomer at the University of Arizona, one of my main areas of study is the growth of supermassive black holes. Similar to how our upbringing shapes us as individuals, the environment in which a supermassive black hole resides can also impact its growth.

Every supermassive black hole has a home, known as its host galaxy, and a neighborhood, which consists of a local group of other galaxies. These supermassive black holes grow by consuming gas that is already present within their host galaxy, sometimes becoming billions of times heavier than our Sun.

Theoretical physics predicts that it should take billions of years for black holes to grow into quasars, which are incredibly bright and powerful objects powered by black holes. However, astronomers have discovered that many quasars have formed in a much shorter timeframe of a few hundred million years.

This intriguing phenomenon of faster-than-expected black hole growth has led me to explore the space surrounding these black holes. I am interested in determining whether the most massive quasars form in densely populated regions with numerous other galaxies, or if they can grow to enormous sizes even in desolate areas of the universe.

One aspect I have been studying is galaxy protoclusters. Protoclusters are collections of galaxies that have not yet collapsed into a single object. They contain hundreds of galaxies and are characterized by colliding galaxies, growing black holes, and vast amounts of gas that will eventually give rise to new stars.

These protoclusters grow at a much faster rate than originally believed, presenting another cosmic puzzle for astronomers to solve. We are trying to understand the connection between the rapid evolution of quasars and protoclusters.

To examine protoclusters, astronomers require both images and spectra of each galaxy within the protocluster. Images provide information about a galaxy’s shape, size, and color, while spectra reveal the galaxy’s distance from Earth based on specific wavelengths of light.

The upcoming James Webb Space Telescope will greatly enhance our ability to study protoclusters and quasars. This advanced telescope will allow us to observe galaxies and black holes as they appeared billions of years ago, providing a glimpse into their early evolution.

One particular instrument on the James Webb Space Telescope, called a wide-field slitless spectrograph, has revolutionized the search for galaxy neighborhoods. It can capture spectra for all galaxies within its field of view simultaneously, enabling astronomers to map out entire cosmic cities in just a few hours.

Several ongoing projects are utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope to study quasar environments. These projects aim to observe quasars and their neighboring galaxies from a period approximately 800 million years after the Big Bang. By analyzing the light emitted by hydrogen and oxygen, astronomers can determine the galaxies’ 3D locations relative to bright quasars.

The ASPIRE team at the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory is leading one such project. They have already identified a protocluster around an exceptionally bright quasar and confirmed it with spectra from 12 galaxies. Another study discovered over a hundred galaxies in the vicinity of the most luminous quasar known in the early universe, with 24 of them being close to or within the quasar’s neighborhood.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s wide-field slitless spectrograph holds the promise of providing us with an unprecedented view of quasar environments, allowing us to further understand the cosmic neighborhoods in which supermassive black holes reside.

