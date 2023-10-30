Fyzici z MIT odhaľujú prekvapivé vlastnosti grafitu

MIT physicists have made a groundbreaking discovery by isolating five ultrathin flakes of graphite in a specific order, resulting in a material with three unprecedented properties. The team’s findings were published in Nature Nanotechnology.

Graphite is primarily composed of graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal honeycomb structure. Researchers have been studying graphene for the past two decades due to its unique properties. However, more recently, scientists found that stacking individual sheets of graphene and twisting them slightly could unlock new characteristics in the material, leading to the emergence of the field of “twistronics.”

In the current study, the MIT physicists discovered intriguing properties in graphite without any twisting. By arranging five layers of graphene in a specific order, they were able to enable electron correlation within the material. This correlation, known as electron correlation, is responsible for the emergence of the material’s new properties.

The material, named pentalayer rhombohedral stacked graphene, goes beyond the conductivity of conventional bulk graphite and single-layer graphene. It exhibits three distinct phenomena depending on the number of electrons present: insulating, magnetic, and topological.

A topological material allows electrons to flow freely along the edges of the material while acting as an insulator in the center. This discovery opens up promising possibilities for studying strongly correlated and topological physics.

The key to isolating the material was a novel microscope developed by the MIT team. The microscope, called Scattering-type Scanning Nearfield Optical Microscopy (s-SNOM), allowed the scientists to identify and isolate the precise pentalayer rhombohedral stacking order they were interested in.

This groundbreaking study establishes rhombohedral stacked multilayer graphene as a highly adaptable platform for investigating new possibilities in correlated and topological physics.

Často kladené otázky (FAQ)

1. What is graphene?

Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal honeycomb structure. It is known for its exceptional properties, including high strength, conductivity, and flexibility.

2. What is electron correlation?

Electron correlation refers to the ability of electrons to interact and influence each other’s behavior within a material. It plays a crucial role in determining a material’s physical properties.

3. What is a topological material?

A topological material allows electrons to move freely along its edges while acting as an insulator in the center. This unique behavior makes it attractive for various applications, including quantum computing.

4. What is twistronics?

Twistronics is a field of research that involves stacking layers of two-dimensional materials, such as graphene, at a slight angle to create new properties in the resulting material.

5. How was the pentalayer rhombohedral stacked graphene isolated?

The MIT team used a novel microscope called Scattering-type Scanning Nearfield Optical Microscopy (s-SNOM) to identify and isolate the specific stacking order of five layers of graphene, known as pentalayer rhombohedral stacking.