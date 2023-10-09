Mestský život

Rastúca ozónová diera nad Antarktídou

ByRóbert Ondrej

Októbra 9, 2023
A new study reveals that the hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica has reached a size almost three times larger than Brazil. This assessment was made after analyzing satellite data from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite. The observations indicate that the gap may have been caused by the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano early in 2022, which released significant amounts of water vapor into the air.

Experts believe that the presence of water vapor could have resulted in the formation of polar stratospheric clouds. These clouds are where chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can react and accelerate ozone depletion, according to Antje Inness, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.

The current size of the ozone hole spans approximately 26 million square kilometers, making it one of the largest on record. The last recorded instance of a similarly significant ozone hole occurred in 2000 when it reached around 28.4 million square kilometers in area.

The size of the ozone-depleting area varies throughout the year, typically peaking between August and October. During mid-September and mid-October, the hole is at its largest, primarily due to the rise in temperatures in the southern hemisphere. These warmer conditions result in increased ozone depletion.

Ozone is a naturally occurring gas that forms a protective layer in Earth’s atmosphere, shielding us from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. However, the discovery of an ozone hole above Antarctica in 1985 revealed the negative impacts of human activities using substances like CFCs on the depletion of the ozone layer. Since then, stringent regulations have been put in place to ban ozone-depleting substances, and the ozone hole is closely monitored.

