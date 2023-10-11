A recent update to the concept of planetary boundaries has highlighted the extent to which human economic activity is adversely affecting the environment. The notion of planetary boundaries was first introduced in 2009 by scientists Johan Rockstrom and Will Steffen, with the aim of identifying key categories of environmental damage and determining the extent to which the Earth system could recover from such damage. The update, led by oceanographer Katherine Richardson, reveals that out of the nine identified boundaries, only three have not been crossed. This paints a bleak picture of the current state of the environment.

What economists failed to realize is that all economic activity is intricately linked to the natural environment and has consequences for it. Over the past century, advances in technology and population growth have significantly increased the standard of living, but at a great cost to the environment. The three boundaries that have not been crossed yet are ocean acidification, aerosol pollution, and stratospheric ozone depletion. However, it is important to note that these boundaries are interrelated, and crossing one boundary may have cascading effects on others.

The identified boundaries cover a range of environmental damage, including loss of biodiversity, freshwater depletion, land use, greenhouse gas emissions, ocean acidification, chemical emissions, and nutrient overload. The laws of physics dictate that nothing truly disappears from Earth; it merely changes form. This means that all economic activity leaves behind waste in various forms.

While crossing these boundaries does not result in immediate disaster, it does indicate that humanity has entered dangerous territory. It is crucial that we understand the interconnectedness of these boundaries and take urgent action to mitigate further damage. The recognition of the environmental limits that we currently face should prompt economists and policymakers to reevaluate their approaches and put sustainable practices at the forefront of economic development.

