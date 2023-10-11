Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Výskumník University of Alberta vyvíja inovatívne metódy na premenu CO2 a glycerolu na materiály s pridanou hodnotou

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Októbra 11, 2023
Výskumník University of Alberta vyvíja inovatívne metódy na premenu CO2 a glycerolu na materiály s pridanou hodnotou

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Meniaca sa krajina autistickej online komunity

Októbra 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Podívaná zatmenia Slnka v Ohnivom kruhu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Diamond: Kráľ tvrdosti, ale je niečo ťažšie?

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Meniaca sa krajina autistickej online komunity

Októbra 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Podívaná zatmenia Slnka v Ohnivom kruhu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Diamond: Kráľ tvrdosti, ale je niečo ťažšie?

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Ohromujúca nebeská udalosť: Prstencové zatmenie Slnka, ktoré zdobí oblohu

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre