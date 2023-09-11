Mestský život

Astronaut Stranded in Space prekonal rekord v najdlhšej misii

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has broken the record for the longest duration mission by a U.S. astronaut after being stranded in space. Rubio was scheduled to return to Earth six months after launching to the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2022. However, a malfunction during his return ride left him stuck in low Earth orbit, extending his stay to over a year. On Monday, Rubio surpassed the previous record of 355 days set by Mark Vande Hei in 2022. He is set to return to Earth no earlier than September 27, marking a total of 371 days in Earth orbit. This achievement also makes him one of only six people to spend a year in space.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Rubio highlighted the significance of his extended time in space. He emphasized the importance of understanding how the human body adapts and endures in order to optimize performance during future space exploration missions to the moon, Mars, and beyond. Rubio’s journey to the ISS was unique as he became the first U.S. astronaut to ride on a Russian Soyuz rocket since April 2021. This was part of a seat-swap agreement between NASA and Roscosmos.

The incident that left Rubio stranded involved a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft. Alongside Rubio, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin were also affected. The leak rendered the spacecraft unfit for their return to Earth, resulting in an extension of their stay on the ISS for another six months. They are set to return to Earth later this month.

Rubio’s unexpected and prolonged mission provides valuable insights into the endurance of the human body in space. It builds knowledge that will contribute to the future success of deep space exploration missions. For more updates on spaceflight, follow Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

