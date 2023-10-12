Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Cesta NASA k asteroidu bohatému na kovy

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Októbra 12, 2023
Cesta NASA k asteroidu bohatému na kovy

Zhrnutie:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

Zdroje:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Život po vesmíre: Prispôsobenie sa gravitácii a lámanie rekordov

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Kozmická loď NASA Psyche sa vydáva na misiu na kovový asteroid

Októbra 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Vplyv zatmenia Slnka na poveternostné podmienky

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

veda

Život po vesmíre: Prispôsobenie sa gravitácii a lámanie rekordov

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Kozmická loď NASA Psyche sa vydáva na misiu na kovový asteroid

Októbra 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Vplyv zatmenia Slnka na poveternostné podmienky

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Kozmická loď Psyche NASA začína cestu ku kovovému asteroidu

Októbra 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre