NASA has set up the Daily Minor Planet Project, a program that allows astronomers and skywatchers to assist in the discovery and tracking of asteroids. With numerous space and ground-based telescopes at their disposal, NASA has made significant strides in identifying and studying these ancient space rocks.

To aid in this ongoing effort, NASA leverages the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey, based at the University of Arizona. This survey captures nearly 1000 images of the night sky every night, resulting in a large volume of data for analysis. However, there is a shortage of personnel to study these images in detail.

By participating in the Daily Minor Planet Project, anyone interested in astronomy can contribute to NASA’s asteroid tracking efforts. After examining an image, participants simply need to click on a yes or no button to determine if an asteroid is present. Additionally, they can provide comments if necessary before moving on to the next image.

In a recent update, NASA disclosed information about an approaching asteroid. The designated space rock, Asteroid 2023 TG, will make its closest approach to Earth on October 6. During this encounter, it will come within a distance of 691,000 kilometers from our planet’s surface. Traveling at a remarkable speed of 26,006 kilometers per hour, it’s faster than a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Thankfully, NASA has confirmed that Asteroid 2023 TG does not pose a significant threat. The criteria for classifying a celestial body as a Potentially Hazardous Object include a size exceeding 492 feet and a distance from Earth closer than 7.5 million kilometers. However, this particular asteroid is only 26 feet wide, equivalent to the size of a bus.

Asteroid 2023 TG belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are characterized by their semi-major axes larger than Earth’s. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, a colossal space rock discovered by Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

With the assistance of astronomers and skywatchers worldwide, NASA continues to expand its knowledge of asteroids and enhance our understanding of these fascinating celestial objects.

Zdroje:

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/

– University of Arizona: https://www.arizona.edu/