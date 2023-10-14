Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Sonda NASA sa vydáva na cestu do psychiky

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Októbra 14, 2023
Sonda NASA sa vydáva na cestu do psychiky

NASA has launched a spacecraft called Psyche on a mission to explore an object 2.2 billion miles away. Psyche is a metal-rich asteroid that could provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This asteroid is believed to be the remnants of a small planet or a novel celestial body that is yet unknown to scientists.

The spacecraft, traveling on a reusable SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, aims to uncover new information about the evolution of our solar system and how different celestial bodies interact with each other. It will be the first time that a world with a metal surface is visited by humans or robots.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton stated that their goal is to investigate the core of a planet, which is metaphorically referred to as exploring “inner space” while traveling through outer space. Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is thought to be part of the iron-nickel core of a planetesimal, a building block of rocky planets.

Over the course of two years, the spacecraft will study Psyche using advanced instruments to examine its magnetic field, chemical and mineral composition, and topography. This mission will test out next-generation communications using lasers and utilize a propulsion system that harnesses energy from solar panels to create electric and magnetic fields.

The Psyche spacecraft is expected to arrive at its destination in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, in July 2029. This mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of celestial bodies and their role in shaping the solar system.

Zdroje:
– NASA journeys to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche (2023, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2023

By Vicky Stavropoulou

súvisiace Post

veda

Vedci odhaľujú tajomstvá mechanických metamateriálov

Októbra 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Význam rozšírenia usmernení pre ochranu planét

Októbra 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Záhady psychiky, asteroid bohatý na kov

Októbra 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Zmeškal si

veda

Vedci odhaľujú tajomstvá mechanických metamateriálov

Októbra 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Význam rozšírenia usmernení pre ochranu planét

Októbra 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Záhady psychiky, asteroid bohatý na kov

Októbra 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Prvý let NASA X-59 Supersonic bol odložený na budúci rok

Októbra 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre