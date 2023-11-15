NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are joining forces to launch the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission in 2024. This joint mission aims to study Earth’s climate change and global carbon cycle while also assessing natural disasters and their impact on the planet’s surface.

The NISAR mission will utilize a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory and two radar frequencies to map and measure the Earth’s surface, providing crucial data on natural calamities such as earthquakes and changes in the Earth’s surface. Through its operations, the NISAR mission will address climate change concerns and enhance disaster response.

In a recent media interaction, NASA NISAR Project Manager Phil Barela shared the progress of the collaborative mission. Barela stated that the NISAR mission is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, following a series of tests that are being conducted to ensure its success. These tests include performance testing on the radars and spacecraft electronics, as well as a crucial vibration test.

Once all the necessary tests are completed, the NISAR mission will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark-II will provide the necessary launch support for the mission.

The NISAR mission will have a duration of three years and will study Earth’s wetlands and ice-covered surface every 12 days. This data collection will commence after a 90-day satellite commissioning period, during which the satellite’s systems will be thoroughly evaluated.

This collaborative mission showcases ISRO’s growing involvement with international space agencies. In addition to its partnership with NASA, ISRO is also collaborating with JAXA on the Chandrayaan-4 mission.

The launch of the NISAR mission in 2024 solidifies the commitment of both NASA and ISRO to studying Earth’s climate change and improving disaster response capabilities. Through their joint efforts, valuable insights into the planet’s environmental changes will be gained, contributing to a more sustainable future.