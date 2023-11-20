Tajomná medzera: Atmosférická strata a chýbajúce planéty

A groundbreaking study utilizing data from NASA’s retired Kepler Space Telescope has shed light on one of the universe’s most intriguing mysteries: the absence of exoplanets 1.5 to 2 times the size of Earth. Led by Jessie Christiansen from Caltech/IPAC, the research explores the reasons behind this peculiar gap and reveals an unexpected culprit – atmospheric loss.

“Exoplanet scientists have enough data now to say that this gap is not a fluke. There’s something going on that impedes planets from reaching and/or staying at this size,” Christiansen explained.

The study proposes two main mechanisms responsible for this atmospheric loss: core-powered mass loss and photoevaporation. Core-powered mass loss occurs when a planet’s hot core gradually pushes its atmosphere away over time. On the other hand, photoevaporation involves the intense radiation from a planet’s host star stripping away its atmosphere, akin to a cosmic hair dryer melting an ice cube.

To investigate these mechanisms, Christiansen’s team focused on the star clusters Praesepe and Hyades, known for their relative youth in cosmic terms. In these clusters, nearly 100% of stars still had sub-Neptune planets or planet candidates orbiting them, while older star clusters showed only a 25% retention rate for sub-Neptunes. These findings contradict previous assumptions that photoevaporation played a significant role in exoplanet evolution.

The results strongly suggest that core-powered mass loss is the main cause of the observed size gap. Previously, astronomers believed that atmospheric loss primarily occurred through photoevaporation in the early stages of exoplanet evolution. The remarkable atmospheric retention in younger star clusters like Praesepe and Hyades reveals a different narrative.

While this study marks a significant stride in our understanding of exoplanets, it is just one piece of a larger cosmic puzzle. Christiansen emphasizes that ongoing research and future studies will continue to explore and test these findings, unveiling more insights into the mysteries of the universe.

Často kladené otázky (FAQ)

1. What is the Kepler Space Telescope?

The Kepler Space Telescope was a NASA mission designed to discover exoplanets, planets that orbit stars outside our solar system. It operated from 2009 to 2018 and provided crucial data for understanding the characteristics and distribution of exoplanets.

2. What is atmospheric loss?

Atmospheric loss refers to the process by which a planet loses its atmosphere over time. This can happen due to various factors, such as radiation from the planet’s core or intense radiation from its host star.

3. What are sub-Neptunes?

Sub-Neptunes are a type of exoplanet that are smaller in size than Neptune, but larger than Earth. They are characterized by their gaseous composition and are often found in the habitable zones of their host stars.

4. What is the difference between core-powered mass loss and photoevaporation?

Core-powered mass loss occurs when a planet’s hot core gradually pushes its atmosphere away over time. Photoevaporation, on the other hand, is the process whereby a planet’s atmosphere is stripped away by the intense radiation from its host star.

Zdroje:

- NASA – Kepler Space Telescope