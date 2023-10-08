Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

ISRO vykonáva korekciu trajektórie na kozmickej lodi Aditya-L1

ByRóbert Ondrej

Októbra 8, 2023
ISRO vykonáva korekciu trajektórie na kozmickej lodi Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it has conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, marking the country’s first solar mission. The spacecraft has been confirmed to be in good health and is making its way towards the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The TCM, which lasted approximately 16 seconds, was carried out on October 6, 2023. It was necessary to correct the trajectory of the spacecraft after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre that was performed on September 19, 2023. The purpose of the TCM is to ensure that the spacecraft stays on the intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point L1, which is located at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The spacecraft is expected to travel about 1.5 million km from Earth over 125 days before being placed in the Halo orbit around L1.

As the Aditya-L1 mission progresses, ISRO plans to activate the magnetometer within the next few days. This instrument will aid in the scientific experiments conducted by the spacecraft, including capturing images of the Sun.

The successful launch of Aditya-L1 took place on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission holds great significance for India, as it will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its various phenomena.

Zdroje:
– Indická organizácia pre výskum vesmíru (ISRO)

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Vrtuľník NASA Ingenuity Mars vytvoril nový rýchlostný rekord pri 62. lete

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Vrtuľník NASA Ingenuity Mars vytvoril nový rýchlostný rekord pri 62. lete

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Vedci našli vo vzorke asteroidu dostatok vody a uhlíka, čo podporuje teóriu pôvodu života

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre