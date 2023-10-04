Spittlebug lúčny: Rekordný hmyz so širokým spektrom hostiteľov

New research reveals that the meadow spittlebug, known for its foamy, spit-like urine, can feed on over 1,300 species of host plants, making it the insect with the widest host range. This study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, is crucial in understanding and preventing the spread of a bacterium carried by the bug that has caused significant crop damage worldwide.

The meadow spittlebug, also known as froghoppers, consumes plant sap using straw-like mouthparts. Along the way, it picks up bacteria and becomes a vector for plant diseases. Notably, it has been spreading the Xylella fastidiosa bacterium, responsible for devastating olive groves in Italy. By identifying the bug’s host range, scientists can predict which plant species and ecosystems are at risk.

The research team combined data from published literature, museum specimens, observations, and a citizen science project called BRIGIT, which aimed to anticipate the introduction of X. fastidiosa to the UK. They discovered that the meadow spittlebug feeds on an astounding range of plants—over 1,300 species across 117 families, setting a world record for insects. In comparison, the fall webworm, a moth known for feeding on plants, has 636 different plant hosts.

The wide host range of the meadow spittlebug may be due to its preference for sap from the xylem, the plant tissue responsible for transporting water. This liquid is consistent across various host plants, unlike the phloem sap that most other sap-eating insects feed on. It is still uncertain why the bug has such a broad range of host plants, and further research is needed.

The meadow spittlebug poses a significant threat due to its ability to spread the X. fastidiosa bacterium. This review serves as the first step in considering methods to control the bug and the diseases it transmits. As an insect of numerous superlatives, including its ability to jump high relative to its body size and its powerful sucking capabilities, the meadow spittlebug continues to fascinate researchers.

Source: Vinton Thompson et al, The most polyphagous insect herbivore? Host plant associations of the Meadow spittlebug, Philaenus spumarius (L.), PLOS ONE (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0291734