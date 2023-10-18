Kolosálna kryovulkanická kométa sa blíži k Zemi

Scientists have reported the discovery of a colossal comet three times the size of Mount Everest that is rapidly approaching Earth. However, there is no need for concern as the comet is not on a collision course with our planet. Instead, it is expected to be visible to the naked eye when it reaches its closest point to Earth on April 21, 2024.

This celestial body, named 12P/Pons-Brooks, is classified as a cryovolcanic comet. These types of comets have a solid core that spans an impressive 18.6 miles (30 km) and are composed of a mixture of ice, dust, and gases. When the sun warms the comet, the pressure within the core increases, causing nitrogen and carbon monoxide to burst forth through cracks in the comet’s outer layer, creating icy fragments.

Pons-Brooks has experienced an explosive event twice within a span of four months, giving it a distinctive horn-like shape. Some observers have even likened its appearance to the Millennium Falcon from the Star Wars franchise. In terms of size, this comet is comparable to the well-known Halley’s comet, which was last visible without a telescope in 1954. Pons-Brooks has a similar sun orbit of 71 years and is therefore classified as a ‘Halley-type comet’.

As Pons-Brooks approaches its closest point to Earth in April 2024, sky watchers can look forward to its peak brightness on June 2, 2024. After this close encounter, the comet will continue its journey back to the far reaches of the solar system, with its next anticipated return in 2095.

Currently, the comet is located within the Hercules constellation, visible in the East-North-East direction, approximately 36 degrees above the horizon. Further eruptions, potentially even more significant, are expected as the comet continues its voyage towards Earth.

Although Pons-Brooks is impressive, the most turbulent volcanic comet in our cosmic neighborhood is 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann. This gigantic comet, measuring 37 miles wide (60 km), orbits the sun past Jupiter at an astonishing speed of 26,000 miles per hour. It is believed to erupt around 20 times annually and had its most powerful eruption in 12 years in December 2022, propelling approximately one million tons of cryomagma into space.

