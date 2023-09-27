Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

Japonský Moon Sniper na ceste demonštrovať presné pristátie

September 27, 2023
Japonský Moon Sniper na ceste demonštrovať presné pristátie

Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), also known as the “Moon Sniper,” is currently on its way to the Moon after performing a second-period adjustment maneuver. The spacecraft, which cost $100 million to develop, is on a mission to demonstrate a precision landing on the lunar surface.

SLIM was launched on September 7 from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. To conserve fuel, it is taking a long, circuitous route to the Moon. It will take several months for SLIM to reach lunar orbit and then spend a month circling the Moon before attempting its precision landing near the Shioli crater on the Moon’s near side. The spacecraft is expected to land within 100 meters of its target site by February 2024.

One of the primary goals of the SLIM mission is to test advanced optical and image processing technology. Japan aims to become the fifth country to safely land on the lunar surface and the first to do so with such precision. After landing, SLIM will analyze the composition of olivine rocks near the landing site to gather clues about the Moon’s origin.

Despite previous setbacks, including two failed lunar landing attempts in the last year, Japan remains committed to advancing its capabilities in space exploration and lunar science. SLIM’s mission represents a significant step forward for Japan in its pursuit of lunar exploration and scientific research.

