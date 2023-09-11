Vesmírny teleskop Jamesa Webba mohol zaznamenať známky inteligentného života na Zemi z iného hviezdneho systému

A new study suggests that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) would be capable of detecting signs of our civilization on Earth if it were observing us from another star system in the Milky Way. This finding raises hopes that the state-of-the-art spacecraft could also spot alien civilizations as it explores distant worlds.

The primary objective of JWST, which launched in late 2021, is to unravel the mysteries of the early universe. However, one of its secondary goals is to analyze the atmospheres of exoplanets in search of biosignatures, which are gases produced by biological life, and technosignatures, which are chemicals generated by advanced alien civilizations.

To determine how well JWST can detect signs of intelligent life, researchers conducted a test using Earth as the only known habitable and inhabited planet in the universe. They manipulated a spectrum of Earth’s atmosphere to simulate how it would appear to an observer many light-years away and used a computer model to assess if JWST could identify key biosignatures and technosignatures.

Although the results of this study have not yet undergone peer-review, they suggest that JWST would be able to detect markers of intelligent and non-intelligent life in Earth’s atmosphere. Based on the altered dataset’s quality, which is similar to observations from the TRAPPIST-1 star system, it is likely that JWST could detect life or alien civilizations on exoplanets within 40 light-years of Earth, and possibly up to 50 light-years away.

Experts estimate that there could be around 4,000 exoplanets within JWST’s reach, allowing for the possibility of discovering habitable planets. However, detecting life on other planets may be challenging without contextual knowledge about the specific environment. Different conditions and alternate life forms or technologies could make these life-signatures less obvious.

While JWST has already made significant discoveries about exoplanets near Earth, such as spotting water on exoplanet GJ 1214b and observing a dust storm on exoplanet VHS 1256 b, detecting signs of life on other planets remains complex.

In conclusion, the James Webb Space Telescope shows promise in potentially detecting signs of intelligent life on Earth and in exploring exoplanets for biosignatures or technosignatures. However, further research and investigation will be necessary to better understand the habitable environments of exoplanets and interpret the potential life-signatures they might possess.

