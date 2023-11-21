New Mission: Chandrayaan-4 Aims to Bring Back Lunar Soil Samples

Pune: Building on the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set its sights on the next lunar mission, Chandrayaan-4, with the ambitious goal of retrieving soil samples from the Moon. This announcement was made by Nilesh Desai, the Director of Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO) during the 62nd foundation day ceremony of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will entail a lunar sample return, marking a major milestone in space exploration. With the objective of bringing back samples from the lunar surface, ISRO aims to accomplish this feat within the next five to seven years. The plan involves a landing process similar to that of Chandrayaan-3, with the central module docking with the orbiting module before separating near Earth’s atmosphere. The re-entry module will then carry the precious cargo of moon’s soil and rock back to Earth.

Nilesh Desai expressed the need for two launch vehicles to execute the mission successfully. The modules would be divided into Transfer Module (TM), Lander Module (LM), Ascender Module (AM), and Re-entry Module (RM). TM and RM would be placed in the lunar orbit, while TM and LM would descend to collect the sample. Advanced technologies and careful planning are underway to ensure the feasibility of this mission.

In addition to Chandrayaan-4, ISRO is also collaborating with the Japanese space agency, JAXA, on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LuPEX) project. This partnership reflects the commitment of both agencies to furthering scientific understanding and exploration beyond Earth.

With Chandrayaan-4, India aims to take a giant leap in lunar exploration by bringing back valuable samples from the Moon’s surface. This mission will not only contribute to scientific breakthroughs but also forge new frontiers in space research and collaborations.

FAQ

1. What is Chandrayaan-4?

Chandrayaan-4 is the next lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the objective of bringing back soil samples from the Moon’s surface.

2. When is Chandrayaan-4 expected to launch?

ISRO aims to launch Chandrayaan-4 within the next five to seven years.

3. How will Chandrayaan-4 retrieve lunar soil samples?

Chandrayaan-4 will follow a landing process similar to that of Chandrayaan-3. The central module will dock with the orbiting module before separating near Earth’s atmosphere. The re-entry module will then return to Earth carrying the samples.

4. What are the modules involved in the Chandrayaan-4 mission?

The modules include the Transfer Module (TM), Lander Module (LM), Ascender Module (AM), and Re-entry Module (RM). TM and RM will be placed in lunar orbit, while TM and LM will descend to collect the samples.

5. Is there any collaboration between ISRO and other space agencies?

ISRO is collaborating with the Japanese space agency, JAXA, on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LuPEX) project. This partnership aims to advance scientific understanding and exploration beyond Earth.