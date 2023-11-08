Prvý írsky satelit sa vydal do vesmíru

After years of hard work and collaboration, Ireland is preparing to enter the realm of space with the launch of the Educational Irish Research Satellite 1 (EIRSAT-1) in November. This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone for the country’s space industry and is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the students from University College Dublin (UCD).

Under the guidance of the European Space Agency (ESA) Education programme, the students from UCD embarked on a journey to build their own satellite through the Fly Your Satellite! initiative. The project began in 2017 when their proposal to develop a CubeSat for gamma ray astronomy was accepted.

EIRSAT-1 is a two-unit CubeSat equipped with three experiments, or ‘payloads’. The primary payload, GMOD, is a gamma ray detector that will delve into the study of gamma ray bursts, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Additionally, the satellite carries secondary payloads for thermal coating research and spacecraft orientation control system development.

The collaboration between UCD and ESA has been instrumental in the successful completion of the EIRSAT-1 project. The university’s expertise in space science and astrophysics perfectly complemented ESA’s experience in small spacecraft development and testing. Over the past six years, the students have worked alongside ESA experts, designing, building, and testing the satellite at ESA facilities in Belgium and other locations.

However, the journey doesn’t end with the satellite’s construction. The Fly Your Satellite! programme aims to expose students to the full life cycle of a space mission. Therefore, the students received training in spacecraft communications and operations procedures at ESA Academy’s training centers. They also established vital space infrastructure at UCD, including a cleanroom and mission control, where future students will train to operate EIRSAT-1 once it is in orbit.

Not only is EIRSAT-1 a remarkable accomplishment for Ireland’s space education, but it also posed unique regulatory challenges. ESA worked closely with Irish authorities to legally establish EIRSAT-1 as Ireland’s first satellite. This collaboration and support demonstrate the commitment of ESA to foster the growth of the space sector in different countries.

As the satellite embarks on its journey to Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, excitement and pride fill the hearts of all those involved. Launch is scheduled for November 29, and the students from UCD are ready to demonstrate their engineering skills by operating EIRSAT-1 as a proper mission control team.

