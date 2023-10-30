The Impact of Ocean Acidification and Warming on Arctic Copepods

The Arctic region is currently experiencing rapid and significant changes, with acidification and warming occurring at alarming rates. These transformations raise concerns about the resilience of marine communities in the face of such environmental shifts. Marine zooplankton, particularly calanoid copepods, play a crucial role in the Arctic food web. However, variations in environmental conditions can disrupt zooplankton populations, leading to detrimental consequences for the entire ecosystem.

Recent research has focused on understanding the susceptibility of copepod early-life stages to environmental stressors, as they represent a critical bottleneck in the copepod life cycle. A study conducted by Espinel-Velasco et al. (2023) explored the responses of 4-day old Calanus hyperboreus nauplii to acidification (pH 7.5 and 8.1) and warming (0 and 3°C), both individually and in combination.

The study revealed that the nauplii’s respiration rates significantly increased when subjected to a combination of acidification and warming. Surprisingly, exposure to these stressors individually did not produce the same effect. Surprisingly, the researchers found no noticeable differences in the lipid content and fatty acid composition of the nauplii across the different experimental treatments. Wax esters, comprising approximately 75% of the lipid reserves, and high quantities of long-chain fatty acids 20:1 and 22:1, crucial for copepod reproduction, were detected in all treatments.

By highlighting the sensitivity of nauplii to the combined effects of acidification and warming, this study aligns with a growing body of evidence from related research. It sheds light on the potential implications of global change for Arctic copepod populations and emphasizes the importance of understanding the responses of early-life stages to environmental stressors.

FAQ:

Q: What are zooplankton?

A: Zooplankton refers to small, often microscopic, organisms that drift in the ocean or other bodies of water and serve as one of the primary sources of food for many marine species.

Q: What is the role of copepods in the Arctic food web?

A: Copepods, particularly calanoid copepods like Calanus hyperboreus, are a crucial component of the Arctic food web. They serve as a vital link between primary producers (such as phytoplankton) and higher trophic levels, acting as a food source for various marine species.

Q: What is acidification?

A: Acidification refers to the process of increasing acidity (lowering pH) in seawater due to the absorption of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This occurs as a consequence of human activities, such as burning fossil fuels.

Q: How does warming affect marine ecosystems?

A: Warming of the oceans can have various impacts on marine ecosystems, including changes in species distribution, altered reproductive cycles, and potential disruptions to the delicate balance of food webs.

Source: Frontiers in Marine Science, DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2023.1240673