Krádež tráv DNA vedie k evolučným výhodám, zistila štúdia

A recent study conducted by the University of Sheffield has revealed that grasses have the ability to steal DNA from surrounding plants, resulting in natural genetic mutations that provide them with evolutionary advantages. This process is similar to how genetically modified crops are created in laboratories.

The research is the first to demonstrate how frequently lateral gene transfer, which is the introduction of DNA from one species into the genome of another, occurs in grasses. The stolen genetic secrets give these grasses the ability to grow bigger, stronger, and adapt more quickly to new environments.

Understanding the rate of lateral gene transfer is crucial in assessing its potential impact on a plant’s development and its ability to adapt to the environment. Since grasses cover 30% of the earth’s terrestrial surface and are responsible for producing the majority of the world’s food, they are the most ecologically and commercially significant category of plants.

To investigate the phenomenon, the Sheffield team sequenced genomes of a tropical grass species and calculated the number of genes added at different stages of its evolution. The transfers that occur in wild grasses are believed to happen similarly to how genetically modified crops are created. This discovery could influence the perception and use of genetically modified crops, as well as future efforts to enhance crop yield and create more resilient plants.

Dr. Luke Dunning, the senior author of the study, explained that there are different ways to create genetically modified crops, some of which require human involvement and others that do not. The transfers observed in wild grasses might occur spontaneously through low-intervention strategies. The researchers intend to verify this hypothesis.

By better understanding how lateral gene transfer occurs in the wild, it may be possible to improve the success of this process and view contentious genetic modifications as a more natural process. The team plans to test their theory by simulating known instances of lateral gene transfer to determine its role in the variations seen between crop varieties.

Overall, this study sheds light on the fascinating ability of grasses to steal DNA and gain genetic advantages, which has significant implications for the fields of plant biology and agriculture.

