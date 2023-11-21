Štúdia zistila, že deti vo veku štyroch mesiacov rozvíjajú priestorové povedomie

New research from the University of Birmingham has revealed that babies as young as four months old can understand the interaction between their bodies and the surrounding space. By conducting a tactile and visual experiment, the study found that infants’ brains are capable of connecting sight and touch, contributing to their spatial awareness. This groundbreaking discovery provides valuable insight into the early development of self-awareness in infants.

Using a novel experimental approach, experts from the Birmingham BabyLab showed babies a moving ball on a screen that approached or moved away from them. During this process, the babies received a gentle vibration on their hands when the ball was closest to them, while their brain activity was monitored. The researchers discovered that even at just four months old, babies displayed heightened somatosensory (tactile) brain activity when the touch was preceded by an object moving towards them.

Dr. Giulia Orioli, the lead researcher of the study, explained that these findings suggest that babies have a natural ability to perceive the space around them and understand how their bodies interact within that space. This early sensory integration, known as peripersonal space, is an important aspect of human consciousness. The discovery raises intriguing questions about the extent to which these abilities are innate or learned.

The study also explored the reactions of older infants when unexpectedly touched after the ball on the screen moved away from them. The researchers observed that 8-month-old babies showed signs of surprise in their brain activity, indicating that they were not anticipating the touch based on the visual direction of the moving object. This suggests that as babies progress through their first year of life, their brains develop a more sophisticated awareness of their body’s presence in space.

The researchers are planning to continue their investigation by including participants from different age groups, ranging from newborns to adults. The insights gained from studying brain activity in adults can shed light on the development of infants’ multisensory abilities. Additionally, the team hopes to examine whether newborn babies also exhibit signs of perceiving their body’s position in space, which could provide a deeper understanding of the origins of human consciousness.

By unraveling the mysteries of infants’ spatial awareness, this research not only contributes to our understanding of early human development but also lays the foundation for further studies exploring the complex cognitive processes underlying our perception of the world.

Source: University of Birmingham (universityofbirmingham.ac.uk)