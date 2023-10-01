Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Nová fosília obrovského pavúka poskytuje pohľad na predchodcu moderných druhov

ByRóbert Ondrej

Októbra 1, 2023
Nová fosília obrovského pavúka poskytuje pohľad na predchodcu moderných druhov

A recently discovered fossil of a giant trapdoor spider has shed light on the ancestor of the modern brush-footed trapdoor spider. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, is estimated to be around 11 to 16 million years old and measures approximately 23.31 millimeters in size.

Although this size may not seem significant, it is four times larger than the current species of brush-footed trapdoor spider found in Australia. The fossil was discovered in McGraths Flat, a dry region in New South Wales, and is only the fourth spider fossil ever found in Australia.

This discovery provides valuable information about the evolution and extinction of ancient giant trapdoor spiders. It also fills a gap in our understanding of the past and how these spiders have changed over time. Although there are approximately 300 different species of brush-footed trapdoor spiders alive today, they do not fossilize well. Therefore, this find is particularly significant for gaining insight into their ancient counterparts.

The study detailing this discovery is available in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Zdroje:

– Zoologický časopis Linnean Society

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

veda

Stres zo sucha spôsobuje zmeny vo funkcii pôdy dažďového pralesa

Októbra 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Prelomový biosenzor na báze proteínov vyvinutý na detekciu nášľapných mín a nevybuchnutej munície na báze TNT

Októbra 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

NASA Perseverance Rover zachytáva marťanského prachového diabla v kráteri Jezero

Októbra 3, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

veda

Stres zo sucha spôsobuje zmeny vo funkcii pôdy dažďového pralesa

Októbra 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Prelomový biosenzor na báze proteínov vyvinutý na detekciu nášľapných mín a nevybuchnutej munície na báze TNT

Októbra 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

NASA Perseverance Rover zachytáva marťanského prachového diabla v kráteri Jezero

Októbra 3, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Asteroid 2008 QY: Podrobnosti a potenciálne dôsledky

Októbra 3, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre