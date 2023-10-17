Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Odložený výstup do vesmíru na Medzinárodnej vesmírnej stanici z dôvodu úniku chladiacej kvapaliny

ByMampho Brescia

Októbra 17, 2023
Odložený výstup do vesmíru na Medzinárodnej vesmírnej stanici z dôvodu úniku chladiacej kvapaliny

Due to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the International Space Station’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, a scheduled spacewalk has been postponed until later this year. The coolant leak, which was discovered on October 9th, has been stopped, but engineers need more time to analyze the situation and prevent any trace amounts from entering internal systems.

Although the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, experts are working on preventing equipment degradation. The delay of the spacewalk does not affect the operations of the space station. Instead, another spacewalk is scheduled for October 30th. During this spacewalk, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will undertake various repair tasks, such as removing a faulty electronics box and replacing a Trundle Bearing Assembly.

This spacewalk will mark the first for both astronauts. In addition to this, Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will conduct a spacewalk later this year, known as U.S. Spacewalk 90. This mission will involve collecting samples from the exterior of the space station to analyze for microorganisms. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work for future spacewalks.

Furthermore, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are still scheduled to perform their spacewalk on October 25th. Their mission includes installing a synthetic radar communications system and deploying a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology. Additionally, they will inspect and photograph the backup radiator that leaked on the Nauka module.

The Expedition 70 crew members have been busy preparing for these spacewalks, conducting various tasks such as servicing spacesuits and conducting cargo operations. These preparations highlight the challenges and importance of maintaining and conducting operations on the International Space Station.

Zdroje:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

súvisiace Post

veda

Štúdia ukazuje zvýšené povrchové topenie ľadu v Grónsku a znížené topenie v Antarktíde

Októbra 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Čo sa stane s naším slnkom, keď zomrie?

Októbra 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

Rozľahlý vesmír: Odhalená kruhová mapa

Októbra 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Zmeškal si

veda

Štúdia ukazuje zvýšené povrchové topenie ľadu v Grónsku a znížené topenie v Antarktíde

Októbra 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Čo sa stane s naším slnkom, keď zomrie?

Októbra 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

Rozľahlý vesmír: Odhalená kruhová mapa

Októbra 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Význam biosignatúr v paleobiológii

Októbra 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre