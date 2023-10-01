Mestský život

Je integrovaná informačná teória vedomia pseudoveda?

ByMampho Brescia

Októbra 1, 2023
Civil war has erupted in the field of consciousness research as more than 100 consciousness researchers have signed a letter criticizing the integrated information theory (IIT) as pseudoscience. The theory, proposed by neuroscientist Giulio Tononi, aims to provide mathematically precise conditions for determining whether a system is conscious or not. It suggests that consciousness arises when there is more integrated information (phi) in a system as a whole than in its parts.

The letter signatories are concerned that associating consciousness science with what they view as a pseudoscientific theory will negatively impact the credibility of the field. On the other hand, opponents argue that unfounded accusations of pseudoscience can discredit the entire science of consciousness itself. While aspects of IIT have been tested, the theory as a whole lacks experimental support for its bold and counter-intuitive implications.

One area of contention is the broad scope of consciousness that IIT suggests, bordering on “panpsychism,” the belief that consciousness permeates the physical universe. Critics argue that the theory’s non-scientific axioms and philosophical reflections contribute to its perceived pseudoscientific nature. They emphasize the need to distinguish the science from the philosophy of consciousness.

It is worth noting that consciousness is not solely confined to scientific inquiry. Unlike publicly observable phenomena, consciousness is privately experienced and cannot be directly observed or replicated. Therefore, proving the correctness of any theory of consciousness through experimentation is challenging. However, the direct access we have to our own consciousness can provide valuable insights into its nature.

While IIT has its flaws in both scientific and philosophical aspects, it is commendable for recognizing the necessity of combining science and philosophy in the study of consciousness. A partnership between these disciplines may shed more light on the elusive nature of consciousness.

