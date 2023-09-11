Mestský život

Čína spustila súťaž o pomenovanie kozmickej lode Mesiac

Róbert Ondrej

September 11, 2023
China is calling on the public to suggest names for two spacecraft that will play a crucial role in the nation’s plan to send astronauts to the moon before 2030. The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has initiated a competition, inviting people to submit names for a crewed moon lander and a new generation crew spacecraft.

The CMSA has specified that the chosen names should reflect the core values and elements related to human spaceflight, as well as highlight China’s expertise in intelligent manufacturing. The competition will run until September 30th, and the agency will shortlist 10 names after preliminary selection. Online voting will be opened for the shortlisted names, with the final selection made by a review team consisting of experts in aerospace and literature.

China has already conducted a trial of the new generation crew spacecraft, which is expected to undergo a full test flight in 2027 using the Long March 10 rocket. Less information is available about the lunar lander, but reports indicate that it will weigh approximately 57,320 pounds and consist of a landing module and a propulsion module. This lander is designed to transport two astronauts to the moon’s surface and back to lunar orbit.

The mission will require two launches of the Long March 10 rocket. Detailed animations released by CMSA visualize the lander, spacecraft, and the intended progression of the mission.

This initiative allows the public to participate in the nation’s ambitious goal of lunar exploration. It aims to engage and inspire the people of China, fostering a sense of national pride and ownership in the space program. The competition reflects China’s commitment to advancing its presence in space exploration and hopes to capture the essence of its achievements with the chosen names.

China Manned Space Agency (CMSA)

