Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Incoming Solar Wind: Impacts and Auroras in the Skies

ByGabriel Botha

Októbra 12, 2023
Incoming Solar Wind: Impacts and Auroras in the Skies

The Sun is about to unleash a solar wind event that will bring both challenges and celestial delights. This solar wind stream consists of a rush of charged particles traveling at a staggering speed of 500 kilometers per second. It is being emitted from a small hole in the Sun’s atmosphere and is expected to reach Earth on October 12th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning about possible radio blackouts during this period. These blackouts, ranked as minor to moderate (R1-R2), might affect communication systems relying on radio signals.

However, amidst these potential disruptions, there is an exciting phenomenon to look forward to. When the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetic field, it produces a stunning display of lights known as auroras. These vibrant shows occur around the Arctic Circle and are the result of charged particles colliding with gases in our atmosphere.

To better understand and predict solar phenomena like solar storms, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds, scientists rely on advanced technology. Solar observatories, both on the ground and in space, provide valuable information about solar activity such as eruptions, flares, and wind patterns. Spacecraft probes like NASA’s Parker Solar Probe get up close to the Sun, gathering crucial data about its outer atmosphere and the origins of solar wind. Additionally, scientists utilize advanced computer models and simulations to predict how solar wind might impact Earth’s magnetic field, enabling them to better forecast space weather.

Zdroje:
– SpaceWeather.com
– NOAA

By Gabriel Botha

súvisiace Post

veda

Zatmenie Slnka „Ring of Fire“ osvetľuje Ameriku

Októbra 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
veda

NASA objavila vodu a uhlík vo vzorke asteroidu

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej
veda

Zatmenie Slnka v domorodých kultúrach: Ctiť tradíciu a kultúrne učenie

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Zmeškal si

veda

Zatmenie Slnka „Ring of Fire“ osvetľuje Ameriku

Októbra 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentáre
veda

NASA objavila vodu a uhlík vo vzorke asteroidu

Októbra 14, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Zatmenie Slnka v domorodých kultúrach: Ctiť tradíciu a kultúrne učenie

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Astronaut NASA Frank Rubio sa po ročnej vesmírnej misii prispôsobil životu späť na Zemi

Októbra 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre