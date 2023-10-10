Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Detection of the Runaway Greenhouse Threshold: Insights into Potentially Habitable Worlds

ByRóbert Ondrej

Októbra 10, 2023
Detection of the Runaway Greenhouse Threshold: Insights into Potentially Habitable Worlds

In a new study published in The Planetary Science Journal, scientists have made significant advancements in understanding the runaway greenhouse transition and its implications for potentially habitable worlds. The researchers used a statistical framework called Bioverse, along with a survey simulator, to assess the detectability of the demographic imprint of the runaway greenhouse transition.

The study focused on rocky exoplanets orbiting closer to their star than the runaway greenhouse threshold, which is the inner edge of the classical habitable zone. By studying the thermal stratification and inflation of atmospheres on these planets, the researchers aimed to gain insights into the physical and chemical processes that differentiate potentially habitable worlds from others.

The results of their simulations suggest that the runaway greenhouse transition can be detected with high precision using transit photometry. However, it requires a sample size of at least 100 planets with approximately 10% of them having runaway climates.

The European Space Agency’s PLATO mission is identified as the most promising survey in the near future to probe the habitable zone inner edge discontinuity. The researchers also determined survey strategies that maximize the diagnostic power of the obtained data, including a follow-up campaign of planetary mass measurements and considering the fraction of low-mass stars in the target sample.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of observational constraints on the runaway greenhouse transition. Detecting this transition will provide crucial insights into the distribution of atmospheric volatiles among rocky exoplanets, ultimately helping scientists identify the nearest potentially habitable worlds.

Zdroje:
– Detection of the runaway greenhouse threshold (The Planetary Science Journal)

By Róbert Ondrej

súvisiace Post

veda

Čiastočné zatmenie Slnka bude viditeľné v Alberte už túto sobotu

Októbra 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

veda

Čiastočné zatmenie Slnka bude viditeľné v Alberte už túto sobotu

Októbra 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Vrtuľník NASA Ingenuity Mars vytvoril nový rýchlostný rekord pri 62. lete

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre