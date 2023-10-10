Mestský život

Odhalenie nových technológií a sily AI

veda

Ušetrite 160 dolárov na teleskope Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ počas Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Októbra 10, 2023
Ušetrite 160 dolárov na teleskope Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ počas Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

súvisiace Post

veda

Čiastočné zatmenie Slnka bude viditeľné v Alberte už túto sobotu

Októbra 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej

Zmeškal si

veda

Čiastočné zatmenie Slnka bude viditeľné v Alberte už túto sobotu

Októbra 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentáre
veda

Slnečné búrky: hrozba pre moderné technológie a infraštruktúru

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre
veda

Staroveké letokruhy odhaľujú ničivú slnečnú búrku, ktorá by mohla ovplyvniť dnešnú civilizáciu

Októbra 12, 2023 Róbert Ondrej 0 Komentáre
veda

Vrtuľník NASA Ingenuity Mars vytvoril nový rýchlostný rekord pri 62. lete

Októbra 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentáre