The sea ice surrounding the continent of Antarctica is experiencing a dramatic decline, with record-breaking lows observed in the past two seasons. This decline is significant, as it is tracking well below any maximum levels observed since satellite monitoring began in the late 1970s. The summer minimum levels have also been diminishing, with three record-low summers occurring in the past seven years.

Antarctic sea ice plays a crucial role in regulating Earth’s climate. It reflects solar energy back into the atmosphere, keeping the planet cooler, and insulates the ocean. Additionally, the formation of sea ice generates cold, salty water masses that drive global ocean currents. Therefore, any significant changes in Antarctic sea ice could have far-reaching consequences for the Earth’s climate system.

However, accurately predicting the annual freeze-thaw cycle and changes in sea ice extent in Antarctica has proven to be a challenge for climate models. Satellite records indicate that this year, the sea ice extent reached a satellite-era record low in September. Despite a late rally the previous year, where Antarctic sea ice extent reached its maximum by September, devastating effects on emperor penguins were observed, with no chicks surviving in four out of five breeding sites in one region of sea ice loss.

Global climate models have struggled to accurately simulate Antarctic sea ice, with most models failing to reproduce the observed trend in sea ice area from 1979 to 2018. While various factors, such as wind and wave patterns, natural variability, stratospheric ozone, and meltwater from the Antarctic ice sheet, have been proposed as potential explanations, none have provided a definitive answer.

One of the reasons for the difficulty in understanding Antarctic sea ice is the lack of direct measurements of sea ice thickness. Unlike the Arctic, where extensive data is available, data on Antarctic sea ice thickness is sparse. This data mainly comes from drilled holes in the sea ice, monitoring stations, and electromagnetic induction measurements. Obtaining accurate measurements of both sea ice area and thickness is crucial for understanding the overall impact of climate change on sea ice.

In recent years, unusual Antarctic storms, such as those experienced in McMurdo Sound, have contributed to thinner-than-usual sea ice. These storms caused the sea ice to be blown out, resulting in major disruptions for Antarctic operations. In 2022, the sea ice in McMurdo Sound was significantly thinner than usual, leading to safety concerns and the need for alternative measures to monitor sea ice thickness.

The continued decline of Antarctic sea ice raises concerns about the potential regime shift occurring in this region. As scientists work to better understand the complex dynamics influencing Antarctic sea ice, it is crucial to monitor and assess these changes to gain insight into their implications for Earth’s climate system.

