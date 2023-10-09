Mestský život

Sprievodca prstencovým zatmením Slnka: Čo potrebujete vedieť

ByRóbert Ondrej

Októbra 9, 2023
Sprievodca prstencovým zatmením Slnka: Čo potrebujete vedieť

This Saturday, stargazers around the world will have the opportunity to witness a stunning celestial event – an annular solar eclipse. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from the Earth, resulting in a ring of sunlight around the dark disk of the moon.

According to NASA, this breathtaking phenomenon will be visible primarily from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with an estimated 70 to 80 percent coverage of the sun. To catch a glimpse of the eclipse, it is recommended to be outside between 8 and 10:30 am, with the peak occurring around 9:15 am.

However, it is crucial to protect your eyes while observing this celestial spectacle. NASA strongly advises against looking directly at the eclipse, even with sunglasses, as it can cause permanent damage to the eyes. Instead, special “eclipse glasses” are recommended, which are specifically designed to filter out the harmful rays of the sun. These glasses are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses, ensuring your safety while enjoying the eclipse.

To find more information on how to safely view the eclipse and other alternative methods, you can visit the NASA website. Remember, the safety of your eyes should always be a top priority when experiencing extraordinary celestial events like the annular solar eclipse.

definícia:
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse in which the moon does not completely cover the sun, leaving a ring of sunlight visible around the moon.
– Eclipse Glasses: Specialized eyewear that provides protection from the harmful rays of the sun during an eclipse.

Zdroj: NASA

By Róbert Ondrej

