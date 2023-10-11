Mestský život

Októbra 11, 2023
Môžu multivitamíny zlepšiť pamäť u starších dospelých?

Recent studies are challenging the notion that multivitamins are useless. In fact, research is starting to suggest that older adults may actually benefit from taking them, particularly in terms of memory improvement.

A neuroscientist who specializes in studying aging brains was convinced to start taking a multivitamin after reviewing the data.

This shift in opinion is significant because multivitamins have long been considered ineffective and unnecessary by many doctors. However, the emerging evidence shows that certain nutrients found in these supplements may have a positive impact on cognitive function, particularly in older adults.

Memory decline is a common concern for aging individuals, and finding effective interventions is crucial. While a healthy diet can provide many essential nutrients, older adults may still benefit from the additional support provided by multivitamins.

It is important to note that multivitamins should not be seen as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep are all crucial components of overall cognitive health. However, incorporating a multivitamin into one’s routine may offer additional support in maintaining and improving memory function.

As with any supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a multivitamin regimen, as individual needs and potential interactions with medications can vary.

